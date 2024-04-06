Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Keesler Youth Center

April 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, has announced that Keesler Youth Center, located at nearby Keesler Air Force Base, has received the first donation of the 2024 season.

"We are very thankful for this Heart of a Shucker donation as it allows us to continue our mission," a Keesler Youth Center spokesperson said. "To assist DoD military and civilian personnel in balancing the competing demands of the accomplishment of the DoD mission and family life by managing and delivering a system of quality, available, and affordable youth sports program for children and youth 3-18 years of age."

The donation was announced on Saturday, April 6, 2024 prior to the Shuckers game against the Montgomery Biscuits.

"We couldn't be more excited to support the Keesler Youth Center and their Youth Sports Program," Shuckers Community Relations Manager David Blackwell said. "We want them to have the best sports experience possible while they're here in Biloxi and this is just one of the ways we are partnering with Keesler to make that happen!"

