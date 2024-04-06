Barons Win Dominant 2024 Debut

April 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons opened the 2024 season with a 12-0 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday night at Regions Field. Barons winning pitcher Drew Thorpe had a special night, going five innings, giving up no runs and only two hits with eight strikeouts in the win.

The Barons (1-0) scored first and often in the game. In the bottom of the first inning, Edgar Quero grounds into a double play, which Terrell Tatum scores on. With the run, the Barons took a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, designated hitter Wilfred Veres hit a towering home run to right field, scoring Tim Elko on the play. With the home run, the Barons led 3-0. With one out in the inning, Terrell Tatum got an infield single and scored Duke Ellis. Barons lead 4-0.

Still, in the fourth inning, Brooks Baldwin singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Jason Matthews and Tatum. With the two RBIs that Baldwin singled on, the Barons led 6-0. With that score, Chattanooga (0-1) starting pitcher Sam Benschoter was pulled out of the game. He went 3.1 innings, giving up six hits, six runs, two earned runs, two walks, and three strikeouts.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Bryan Ramos hit by pitch scored Ellis from third base. With the score, the Barons led 7-0. Birmingham scores two more runs on a Quero single to center, scoring Tatum and Baldwin. With the runs, the Barons led 9-0.

First baseman Tim Elko hit a three-run home run to left field, and the Barons led 12-0. Ramos and Quero scored on the play.

Veres led the Barons, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs on the night. Tatum added two hits and an RBI. Ellis had a hit, two runs scored, and three stolen bases. Elko added a home run and three RBIs.

Jordan Mikel, Andrew Dalquist, and Jake Palisch got the shutout with Thorpe. Mikel had five strikeouts going two innings.

