Despite One-Hitter from Pitching Staff, Biscuits Drop 1-0 Contest to Shuckers

April 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits on game night

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits on game night(Montgomery Biscuits)

BILOXI, MS - Despite a one-hit performance from the pitching staff, the Montgomery Biscuits (0-2) dropped their second straight to the Biloxi Shuckers (2-0), 1-0, on Saturday night at Shuckers Ballpark. Ian Seymour, Evan Reifert, and Patrick Wicklander combined for 15 strikeouts in the loss. The Shuckers lone hit was a solo homer in the fifth inning.

Seymour impressed in his 2024 debut. He dealt 4 â  perfect innings before allowing a solo homer that ended up being the only run of the game. The left-hander pitched five one-run innings with nine strikeouts. He is currently ranked as the No. 19 Rays prospect.

Freddy Zamora's solo homer in the fifth inning proved to be the difference. The Biscuits mustered three hits and a pair of walks. Dru Baker reached third base after a leadoff single in the sixth inning, the closest Montgomery came to scoring.

Reifert pitched a scoreless sixth inning with a pair of strikeouts. Wicklander struck out four in two shutout innings to send the game to the ninth with the Biscuits behind 1-0.

The Biscuits went down in order in the ninth inning.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon at Shuckers Ballpark. Brendan McKay will make the start for Montgomery while Tyler Woessner will start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 1:05 pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

2024 marks 20 Years of Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium. Opening Night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT on April 9 to kickoff a six-game homestand against the Pensacole Blue Wahoos (Double-A Affiliate, Miami Marlins).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.