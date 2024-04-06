Barons Get 5-2 Win Over Lookouts

The Birmingham Barons won 5-2 over the Chattanooga Lookouts in game two of a three-game series at Region Field on Saturday. The Barons got another great start from another starting pitcher.

Barons (2-0) starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte worked four innings, giving up only four hits, two walks, and no runs with four strikeouts. Relief pitcher Jared Kelley came in the fifth inning to get the win for the Barons. Kelley went two innings, giving up only two hits, a walk, one run, and no earned runs with two strikeouts. Adisyn Coffey pitched two innings in relief with three strikeouts. Gil Luna finished the game off for the Barons.

The Barons started the scoring in the game when Edgar Quero hit a sacrifice fly to left field, and Terrell Tatum scored on the play. Tim Elko's RBI single scored Bryan Ramos, and the Barons took an early 2-0 lead.

In the top of the second, with two Chattanooga (0-2) runners on base, the Barons pulled off an inning-ending double play. Second baseman Alsander Womack caught a line drive and tossed the ball to shortstop Brooks Baldwin to end a potential Lookouts big inning.

Chattanooga scored their first run of the season on a James Free RBI single, scoring Jose Torres on the play. With the run, the Lookouts still trailed 2-1. In the bottom of the sixth inning, catcher Quero homered to right field, scoring Tatum. With the two runs, the Barons took a 4-1 lead. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Ramos walked with the bases loaded to extend the Barons lead to 5-1.

Chattanooga scored an unearned run in the ninth inning. The Barons will play the Lookouts in the final game on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Jake Eder will start for the Barons.

