Game Info: Saturday, April 6 at Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 6:05 PM CT: Blue Wahoos Stadium

April 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







Saturday, April 6 | 6:05 PM CT | Blue Wahoos Stadium | Pensacola, FL

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (0-1), T-3rd, SL South, --) at Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1-0, T-1st, SL South, --)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Luis De Avila (0-0, --) vs. RHP MD Johnson (0-0, --)

Watch Live: Bally Live / MiLB.TV / MLB At Bat

Listen Live: 102.1 The Box

Today's Roster Move

N/A

STARTING LINEUPS

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves continue the opening series of 2024 in Pensacola with game two of the three-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium. 2023 Southern League All-Star Luis De Avila gets his first start of 2024 opposite Pensacola's MD Johnson.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Despite out-hitting Pensacola on Friday night, 13-11, the M-Braves dropped their fifth-straight opening-day tilt, 8-6. Drake Baldwin was 3-for-5 with three RBI, leading an offense in which all nine starters collected a hit. Nacho Alvarez Jr. got a hit in each of his first two Double-A at-bats and finished 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, and walk. Justin Dean scored three runs, stole two bases, and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and walk. Cody Milligan reached base three times, walking twice, finishing 1-for-3 with a double, two runs, and an RBI.

HELLO AGAIN, PENSACOLA: The M-Braves are opening the 2024 season in Pensacola after closing out the 2023 season on the First Coast. Mississippi split the six-game series, and overall, in 2023, went 13-17 against the Marlins affiliate. All time, the M-Braves are 122-122 against Pensacola.

NOT GOING TO "MISS" OPENING DAYS: After Friday night's 8-6 loss to the Blue Wahoos, the M-Braves close out their history, 4-15 on Opening Day, dropping five straight. The last win on OPening Day was 3-0 victory on April 5, 2018 against the Tennessee Smokies. The club is opening the season on the road for the first time since 2019.

ABOUT LAST SEASON: The club finished with a 62-75 overall record, 33-35 in the first half and 29-40 in the second half. The M-Braves were 32-36 at Trustmark Park and 30-39 on the road. The M-Braves went 19-32 in July and August but finished with a franchise record nine wins in September.

The M-Braves made 201 transactions in 2023 and saw 59 overall players, 24 position players, and 35 pitchers wear a Mississippi jersey. The club made a season-high 50 roster moves in April and a season-low 21 in June. That stability over the middle of the season helped the M-Braves finish a combined 26-24 over May and June after getting off to an 8-13 record in April.

OPENING DAY ROSTER FEATURES FOUR TOP-20 ATL PROSPECTS/17 RETURNERS: Mississippi returns 17 players from last season's club and four of the Atlanta Braves' Top 20 prospects. The Top 20 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, include RHP Hurston Waldrep (No. 2), INF Nacho Alvarez Jr. (No. 6), C Drake Baldwin (No. 11), and LHP Luis De Avila (No. 20). RHP Ian Mejia (No. 28), and INF Keshawn Ogans are part of Baseball America's Top 30 prospects.

The 17 returning players include pitchers De Avila, RHP Domingo Gonzalez, RHP Patrick Halligan, LHP Hayden Harris, LHP Jake McSteen, RHP Trey Riley, RHP Hurston Waldrep, and RHP Peyton Williams, and position players Baldwin, C Tyler Tolve, C Javier Valdes, INF Cade Bunnell, INF Cal Conley, INF Bryson Horne, OF Justin Dean, OF Cody Milligan, and OF Brandon Parker.

COACHING STAFF WITH A NEW FLO: After spending one season as manager of the Braves High-A affiliate Rome Braves (Emperors), Angel Flores will take the reins for the first time at the Double-A level, succeeding Kanekoa Texeira. Texeira was promoted to manager of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers after Matt Tuiasosopo was named to the Braves' Major League coaching staff for 2024. Flores returns to Mississippi, where he served as bench coach in 2022. Flores took over as interim manager from April 26 to May 15, 2022, while Bruce Crabbe took a leave of absence from the club. During the 18-game stretch, the M-Braves went 10-8. During his first season as a full-time manager last year, Flores led the R-Braves to a 34-32 record in the second half and an overall 64-68 mark. Rome closed the year with a 21-15 record in August and September. Overall, he holds a 74-76 record as a manager.

MISSISSIPPI MADE: M-Braves outfielder Brandon Parker, a native of Saucier, MS, on the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College product, became the first player to prep in Mississippi and play for the M-Braves since Austin Riley in 2017. Riley prepped at Desoto Central in North Mississippi ... Parker was a two-time All-American at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Parker attended West Harrison High School.

FINAL SEASON IN MISSISSIPPI: On January 9, it was announced that after 20 years, 2024 will be the M-Braves' final season in Pearl, MS. As of the start of the 2025 season, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, GA.

Southern League Stories from April 6, 2024

