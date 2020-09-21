Hayden Lavigne Begins Pro Career with the Rush

ECHL





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that rookie goaltender Hayden Lavigne has signed his first professional contract with the Rush for the 2020-21 campaign.

Lavigne joins the Rush following the conclusion of his NCAA college career with the University of Michigan. In four years back-stopping the Wolverines, the 6'3", 200-pound net-minder posted a 31-26-7 record in 67 games with 6 shutouts, a 2.91 GAA, and a .903 SV%. As a sophomore in the 2017-18 season, Lavigne had a career year, earning a record of 18-11-3 in 33 games with 3 shutouts, a 2.81 GAA, and .908 SV%, earning 2018 Big Ten Honorable Mention Team honors.

"Professional hockey has been a dream of mine since I first put on skates, so to make it to this stage in my career is a very proud moment for me and my family," Lavigne said of his decision to turn professional. "Goaltending is all about competing, and that's what I do best. My success comes from the calm mental approach I take with the game. I do my best to use my size to my advantage, keep things simple and easy, and not get too high or too low. I expect to play against great skill and speed at the ECHL level, which means I need to continue to compete and earn every minute I'm awarded in net. I cannot wait to begin my professional career with the Rapid City Rush, and learn every day to better myself as a goaltender and person."

"Everything Coach Gates and I saw on film with respect to Hayden, we loved. We're excited to make him a part of our goaltending tandem," Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault stated of Lavigne's signing. "Hayden adds crucial depth to arguably the most crucial part of the lineup. Through that depth, he'll create a healthy competition for valuable goaltending minutes for next season. Hayden brings a big frame to the Rush net, and makes goaltending look routine, which speaks to the calm poise he carries in his game. This is another key addition to our team as we look ahead to the 2020-21 season."

A native of Brampton, Ontario, Lavigne preceded his college career with four seasons in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm, and Bloomington Thunder. There, he registered a career record of 48-34-5 in 100 games with 5 shutouts, a 2.93 GAA, and .899 SV%.

