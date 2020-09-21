Fuel Announce Hat Trick for Humanity Initiative

September 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Hat Trick for Humanity, a new initiative with PNC Bank to highlight organizations around Indianapolis that support the community in unique ways.

Over the next three months, the Indy Fuel, along with PNC Bank will be highlighting Indianapolis organizations and how they support their local community. In the first of three events, the Indy Fuel will be working with Teacher's Treasures, a non-profit seeking product and financial contributions that could be used to provide teachers with the educational supplies and materials needed by the children in their classrooms.

The Need: Every day at public, private, charter, and parochial schools located throughout Marion County, children of all ages attend class without the most basic supplies they need to get a good education. On average, teachers spend $800-$1200 a year out of their own pockets to have school supplies for their students. With the CDC strongly discouraging the use of shared school supplies, teachers are in need of more materials than ever.

Our Mission: To call on our fans to help support our local educators by donating through our virtual school supplies drive or drop off donations on Saturday, September 26 at Teacher's Treasures. Fuel Head Coach Doug Christiansen will be on hand with our mascot Nitro giving out Indy Fuel goody bags and saying hi to fans who stop by to donate supplies.

In keeping with the social distancing protocols, the Indy Fuel and Teacher's Treasures will also be setting up virtual donations until Saturday, September 26 for fans who aren't able to leave home. Fuel players Joe Sullivan and Alex Rauter as well as our mascot Nitro will be competing against one another to see who can earn more donations for Teacher's Treasures. Sullivan and Rauter, along with the Indy Fuel will be posting on their social media pages so fans can donate under each player's name.

This new community activation is part of a strong relationship between the Indy Fuel and PNC Bank. Although the Fuel is unable to kick off the season on schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization continues to strive for greatness within the Indianapolis community. By creating the Hat Trick for Humanity Initiative, the Fuel along with PNC Bank will be supporting Indianapolis organizations that make a difference in our communities.

"Being a positive force in the community has always been a priority for the Indy Fuel organization," said Fuel Director of Community Relations Halston Mavrick. "Teacher's Treasures has been a great organization that has been helping local educators and students for over 20 years now. In this challenging time, no donation is too small. It all adds up to help give children a positive experience during the school year. Indy Fuel fans have always stepped up to help the organization with donations and with this initiative, we have the ability to make a real difference in our community."

