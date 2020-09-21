This Saturday: Radio Recon Returns to Beverly Hills Tavern

September 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





The Royals will host a special outdoors edition of Royals Radio Recon this Sat., Sept. 26 from 1-2 p.m. at Beverly Hills Tavern with Head Coach Kirk MacDonald. The show will be broadcasted only over the outdoor speaker system at Beverly Hills Tavern, located at 710 Old Fritztown Road, Reading, PA, 19608.

There will be a special "Royals fan" tables set up near the boat where the broadcast takes place.

Additional Safety Protocols include: tables at least 6 feet apart, a special "boat setup" with Coach MacDonald and outdoor dining. Per Beverly Hills policy, please wear masks until seated.

Coach MacDonald will highlight some of the key signings by Royals players this offseason as well as the current ECHL situation for the 2020-21 season. This is planned to be the only show of the 2020 offseason.

The Royals will host a special outdoors edition of Royals Radio Recon this Sat., Sept. 26 from 1-2 p.m. at Beverly Hills Tavern with Head Coach Kirk MacDonald. The show will be broadcasted only over the outdoor speaker system at Beverly Hills Tavern, located at 710 Old Fritztown Road, Reading, PA, 19608.

There will be a special "Royals fan" tables set up near the boat where the broadcast takes place.

Submit questions for Coach MacDonald in advance by replying to this email.

Additional Safety Protocols include: tables at least 6 feet apart, a special "boat setup" with Coach MacDonald and outdoor dining. Per Beverly Hills policy, please wear masks until seated.

Coach MacDonald will highlight some of the key signings by Royals players this offseason as well as the current ECHL situation for the 2020-21 season. This is planned to be the only show of the 2020 offseason.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.