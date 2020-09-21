Back in Jax: Cameron Critchlow Returns to IceMen

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Monday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Cameron Critchlow for the 2020-2021 season.

Critchlow, 28, returns to the Icemen after spending last season overseas with the EIHL's Manchester Storm, recording 29 points (9g, 20a). The 5-10, 189-pound forward was a member of the Icemen's first two seasons from 2017-2019. Critchlow totaled 59 points (23g, 36a) during his first stint with the team. In addition, he added three points (1g, 2a) in six postseason contests with the Icemen in 2019.

Prior to his time in Jacksonville, Critchlow compiled 72 points and won three USports Championships in five collegiate seasons at the University of New Brunswick (2012-2017). The Summerside, PEI resident pieced together a productive junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) posting 139 points (54g, 85a) in stints with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Lewiston MAINEiacs and Halifax Mooseheads.

Critchlow joins forwards Wacey Rabbit, Brendan Warren, Abbot Girduckis, Adam Dauda, Ian McKinnon and Nathan Perkovich along with defensemen Jarrod Hilderman and Jacob Cederholm as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2020-21 season.

