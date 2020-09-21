Mariners Reveal New Third Jersey

Maine Mariners new third jersey

(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - Today on News Center Maine's "Morning Report," the Mariners revealed a new third jersey that will debut during the 2020-21 season. While the blue and white jerseys will remain as the primary uniforms, these green jerseys will serve as an alternate look.

The new third jersey's primary color is green, with the familiar navy blue and white color scheme scattered throughout. The shoulders are blue, while a blue and white stripe pattern appear on the arms and along the bottom of the torso. The logo on the center of the jersey is the shape of the state of Maine with the familiar "ship's wheel" in the middle, a nod to the original AHL Mariners logo. The same patch appears on the left shoulder of each of the existing jerseys. The patch that appears on the right shoulder of the blue and white jerseys - a green replica of the original AHL Mariners logo (letter M with the ship's wheel), will appear on both shoulders of the new third jersey. An additional unique aspect of the new third jerseys is a lace-up neck style.

"This new sweater is a great addition to our uniform rotation," said Danny Briere, Mariners Vice President of Operations. "The green look is unique and eye-catching, and captures all the elements of our established color scheme as well as an ode to the original Mariners, which means so much to Maine's hockey history."

A video of second-year Mariners forward and Cumberland native, Ted Hart modeling the jersey can be seen here.

The Mariners plan on wearing the new uniforms during Sunday afternoon home games at the Cross Insurance Arena. A 2020-21 schedule has not yet been released, but the ECHL's tentative start date for the season is December 4th.

Fans can purchase these jerseys immediately, on sale at the official online merchandise store, located at MarinersOfMaine.com/shop. The jersey is available for purchase in authentic ($189) or replica ($109), plus tax.

Full and half season ticket packages as well as mini plans and flex packs for the 2020-21 season, sponsored by Hannaford To Go, are available by calling 833-GO-MAINE. The Mariners have introduced a new "Birthday Box" for $25 to help celebrate your child's birthday this summer! The Birthday Box and the latest Mariners merchandise, including face coverings are available at our online store: MarinersOfMaine.com/shop.

