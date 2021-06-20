Hawks Use Offensive Surge to Bury Raptors

Ogden, UT - The Boise Hawks cruised to victory over the Ogden Raptors on Saturday night, scoring a least one run in seven of the nine innings on their way to an 11-3 victory at Lindquist Field.

The Hawks got ahead right away, with Jason Dicochea, who was making his professional debut, lining a ball through Ogden's shortstop for his first professional hit.

Dicochea would reach third base with two outs, when Tyler Jorgensen hit a ball to Raptors second baseman Raul Shah that he misplayed and lost right under his feet to allow Boise to get on the board.

That 1-0 lead would disappear on the very first batter in the last of the first as Jakob Goldfarb hit his PBL leading 8th homerun to dead center to tie the game off Mitch Lines.

Lines would settle in after that, going seven innings giving up just four hits and two runs while striking out five.

Boise gave him all the run support he would need in the win, adding a run in the second, a Wladimir Galindo opposite field home run in the third, his third in four days, and then a big five run sixth inning that would make the score 9-1.

All in all the Hawks collected 16 hits, with five batters finishing the night with multiple hits, including Roby Enríquez, who went 4-5 with a run scored and an RBI.

Game two of the series from Lindquist Field is scheduled for 4:00 Sunday, June 20th. Jayce Vancena will get the ball against the Raptors for the second time this season, as he got a no-decision back on May 24th in the Hawks 5-3 victory. Ogden has not yet announced who they expect to start.

