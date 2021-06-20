Rockies Handle Mustangs 15-2

Billings, MT - The Grand Junction Rockies (10-15) pounced all over the Billings Mustangs (11-14) pitching on Saturday night and pummeled the Mustangs 15-2.

Grand Junction collected 15 runs on 18 hits, the highest hit and run total allowed by the Mustangs this season.

Former Billings Mustangs outfielder Nate Scantlin led the way going 4-for-4 and three walks. He reached base in all seven plate appearances tonight.

Jake Anderson finished 3-for-5 with a home run and a season high six RBI.

Chance Hroch gave the Rockies a strong start going six innings and allowing just one earned run. He improves to 2-0 and sports a 1.39 ERA in his second start of the season.

The Mustangs recorded hits in eight of the nine innings tonight. They were led offensively by Jalen Garcia who collected three base hits in four trips including a double. Liam Sabino tallied two hits in his second multi-hit game of the season.

The Mustangs look to get back in the win column tomorrow in game five of a six game set. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 12:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

