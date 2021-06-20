Mustangs Fall Short 6-2

Billings, MT - The Grand Junction Rockies (11-15) defeated the Billings Mustangs (11-15) for the third straight day in a row by a final score of 6-2.

Grand Junction led the entire way after getting on the board in the first inning off the Mustangs starter Alex Smith. Vinny Esposito doubled home Nate Scantlin to plate the first run.

Dondrei Hubbard drove Esposito in on the sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 Rockies. Smith would settle down and throw three scoreless innings after.

The Mustangs got on the board in the fifth after a pair of RBI singles by Liam Sabino and Anthony Amicangelo.

Israel Fuentes in his debut struck out 10 across 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win.

The Mustangs look to snap their three game losing skid tomorrow in the final game of a six game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:15 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

