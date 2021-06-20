Blue Jays Purchase Contract of Bash from PaddleHeads

Missoula, MT. - Less than one month into the 2021 campaign, the first-place PaddleHeads and their dynamic roster continue to make waves within MLB circles, announcing today they have reached an agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays to purchase the contract of Andrew Bash.

The Pioneer League's ERA and WHIP leader, Bash wasted no time establishing his pitching dominance at Ogren Park Allegiance Field and on the road. The 6'0" native of Palm Desert, CA appeared in only 5 games (4 starts and 1 relief) for Missoula before his number was called. In 25 innings pitched, Bash hoisted 27 strikeouts, a 1.80 ERA, a WHIP of 1.04, and a record of 2-0.

Originally selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2019 MLB Draft, the Blue Jays acquisition of Bash will mark the pitcher's second stint in affiliated baseball.

"Bash marks our second contract purchased by an MLB organization this season. Since the Pioneer League's restructure to an MLB Partner League, this transaction proves that Major League Baseball has taken note of quality of athletes who take the field night in, and night out in the PBL." said PaddleHeads' Vice President Matt Ellis. "This transaction continues to speak volumes about our Manager Michael Schlact, our entire player development team, and the championship culture we are trying to create in Missoula. We want to wish the best of luck to Andrew Bash and the Blue Jays organization, they have added an elite player, both on and off the field."

The PaddleHeads return home on June 23 for a nine-game slate, highlighted by a Growler Giveaway and their annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza, as they square off with the Ogden Raptors and Boise Hawks, respectively.

