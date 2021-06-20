Early Lead Evaporates in Loss to Chukars

Idaho Falls, ID. - The Missoula PaddleHeads were out in front in the top of the first inning in a flash thanks to back-to- back home runs from Zach Almond, and Nick Gatewood in game 1 of a three-game series opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars. After one inning complete, Missoula held a 4-0 advantage. However, the Chukars made sure that the lead would not last long. In the span of the next four innings, Idaho Falls outscored Missoula 11-1 to take control of the game and would never look back in a 16-8 win.

After cutting the deficit to one in the second inning, the Chukars would take their first lead of the game in the third thanks to a three-run rally. Home runs from Thomas DeBonville, and Daniel Martins-Molinari would do the damage in the inning as Idaho Falls took a 6-4 lead.

A five run fifth inning would extend the lead to 11-4 in favor of Idaho Falls to make the first inning seem like a distant memory. Matt Feinstein doubled home a pair of runs in the inning as Idaho Falls extended a lead they would not relinquish.

Despite the deficit, the PaddleHeads would battle to the very last out. Zach Almond homered for the second time in the game in the top of the ninth inning to wind down the scoring for Missoula. It marked the second time this season that the North Carolina native has homered twice in the same game this season. Almond would finish 2-for-5 with 5 driven in.

Rookie second baseman McLain O'Connor was also a bright spot finishing 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

O'Connor's home run in the top of the seventh was the first of his professional career.

Missoula (19-6) saw its lead in the Northern Division standings trimmed to 4 games after the loss to the Chukars (15-10).

The PaddleHeads will look to right the ship on Sunday afternoon in game two of the series. First pitch is slated for 4:00 p.m. Catch every pitch of the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9.

