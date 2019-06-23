Hawks Shutout by Indians in 5-0 Loss

SPOKANE, WA - The Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) were held to only two hits Saturday in a 5-0 loss to the Indians in game two of a four-game series.

The Spokane Indians (Short Season A affiliate of the Texas Rangers) had a four-run inning that jumped them ahead 4-0 early. With the bases loaded and two outs, Kenen Irizarry walked and Jake Hoover scored off of the play for the Indians to lead it 1-0. The next batter, Obie Ricumstrict, lined a 2-RBI single to right field, moving Spokane to a 3-0 lead. Irizarry advanced to third on the play and then later scored off of a balk, making it 4-0 Indians.

Later in the fourth inning, the Indians would tack another run on with an RBI-single from Ricumstrict scoring Irizarry and making it 5-0.

Rayne Supple made his 2019 Hawks debut on the mound during the seventh inning. He tossed one inning sending three ground balls to shortstop Ezequiel Tovar for three consecutive outs. Supple spent last season with the Grand Junction Rockies, the Rookie Advanced affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

Boise will play in game three of the four game series against Spokane on Sunday with Jordan Spicer projected to start for the Hawks.

