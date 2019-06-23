Frogs Clinch First At-Home Victory, 8-6

June 23, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





EVERETT, Wash. - Bouncing back from the past two games, the AquaSox pulled ahead early, maintaining a three-run lead much of the game.

Sean Roby knocked in the first run for the Volcanoes in the bottom of the first, crushing a line drive RBI single to right field. Franklin Labour followed with a triple down the right field line, making it easy for Roby to score from second.

The Frogs bounced back quickly, tying up the game in the bottom of the second. Miguel Perez grounded out, allowing Carter Bins to score the first run before Luis Joseph hit a double to center field, easily scoring Patrick Frick. The Frogs took the lead when Billy Cooke hit an RBI single to left field with two outs.

After Salem-Keizer tied the game in the top of the third, Juan Camacho hit a two-RBI single to take back the lead for Everett. With runners on the corners, Joseph grounded out, extending the lead to 6-3. In the bottom of the fourth, Robert Perez tacked on two more runs for the AquaSox with a two-run home run smoked over the right-field fence.

In the top of the seventh, George Bell hit an RBI-double off of the center field wall, knocking in the Volcanoes' fourth run. Later in the inning, they scored their fifth off of an AquaSox throwing error.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Salem-Keizer scored one more run, but a swinging strikeout ended the game, solidifying the AquaSox's first victory of the series.

On the mound, Kelven Nunez pitched five complete innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out four. At the plate, the AquaSox registered eight hits, eight RBI and 11 walks.

Up next, the AquaSox return to Funko Field to conclude the series against the Volcanoes on June 24 at 7:05 p.m. The Frogs' three-game series against the Vancouver Canadians will start on June 25 at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.