Late Inning Heroics Propel Hops to First Home Win

June 23, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release





One night after a disappointing home opening loss, the Hillsboro Hops responded with a 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canadians. Big hits and stellar pitching fueled the performance by the Hops in front of 4,000 plus fans at Ron Tonkin Field.

Despite a no decision, Hops starter Adrian Del Moral pitched well in his second start of the season. The right hander pitched five innings of five hit, one run ball, striking out seven Canadians. After pitching four scoreless innings, Del Moral gave up his lone run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth. However, Vancouver starter William Gaston matched Del Moral pitch for pitch allowing only one run in 5.2 innings. After three scoreless innings, Brandon Leyton led the fourth inning off with a home run to left field.

The pitching duel continued into the later innings. Hops reliver Justin Garcia continued the dominant pitching with a scoreless sixth and seventh inning.

Things got interesting in the top of the eighth inning when Hops righty Erin Baldwin gave up a leadoff double and a walk. He was able to retire the next two Canadians, building up for a pressure filled runners on first and second two out situation for Hops pitcher Trevor McKenna. After walking his first batter, McKenna struck out Ronny Brito on a two out 3-2 count. Brito and Canadians manager Casey Candaele were ejected after arguing the call.

The excitement continued into the bottom of the eighth inning with Ricky Martinez leading off with a single and a stolen base. Leyton walked putting runners on first and second for Andy Yerzy. The Hops fan favorite delivered yet again with a go ahead base hit putting the Hops up 2-1. The Hops would add an insurance run before the end of the inning.

Jose Cuas recorded the save and was assisted by an excellent play and throw by third basemen David Garza Jr.

Game three of the series is on Sunday at 4:05, with the radio pregame show beginning 3:35 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

