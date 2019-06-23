C's Strand 13 Runners; Fall 4-1 to Hops on Sunday

(Ron Tonkin Field - Hillsboro, OR) - A two-run home run off the bat of Hillsboro 1B Andy Yerzy, snapping a scoreless tie in the bottom of the 6th inning, was enough to send Vancouver to its fourth loss in the past five games as the C's fell 4-1 on Sunday afternoon out at Ron Tonkin Field.

The Canadians offense struggled once again scoring runs leaving ten runners on-base through the first five innings on Sunday against a Hops pitching staff that allowed six walks and hit two more batters almost daring Vancouver's offense. Even with that additional opportunity, the Canadians took a scoreless game to the bottom of the 6th inning where Hillsboro finally solved a stingy pitching staff.

LHP Randy Pondler (1-1) came into the game in the bottom of the 3rd and induced a threat-ending double play that got Canadians starter RHP Gabriel Ponce off the hook after he gave up hard hit singles to both C Nick Dalesandro and 2B Steven Layton.

Pondler would hold off the Hops offense until the home half of the 6th inning when Layton smacked a one-out single back up the middle and came into count on Andy Yerzy's towering home run to right field that gave Hillsboro a 2-0 lead. Pondler would respond by unintentionally hitting the next batter, LF Jesus Marriaga who proceeded to steal both second and third base before scoring on a single from RF Jorge Barrosa who was the first batter Canadians reliever RHP Josh Almonte faced.

Almonte walked the next three consecutive hitters including a bases-loaded walk to C Nick Dalesandro that extended the lead to 4-0.

Vancouver's lone run came in the top of the 7th inning when 2B Tanner Morris would draw a walk, his third of the game, and later score on an RBI ground rule double from RF McGregory Contreras who finished the game 2-for-4.

The final seven Canadians were retired in order as both RHP Yaramil Hiraldo (1.1IP) and RHP Brian Menendez (1.0IP) combined to lock down Hillsboro's second straight victory over Vancouver.

With the loss, Vancouver falls to 3-7 (.300) while the Hops improve to 6-4 (.600). Hillsboro RHP Jacob Stevens (2.1IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 0SO) takes the win while LHP Randy Pondler (3.1IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, 1BB, 3SO) absorbs his first loss of the season. Hops RHP Brian Menendez nabs the save, his first of the summer.

Vancouver wraps up this four-game series in Hillsboro on Monday, June 24th at 7:05pm as they send LHP Juan Diaz to the mound in search of snapping this current two-game losing streak.

