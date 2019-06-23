AquaSox's Bats Fall Flat against Volcanoes, 6-2

EVERETT, Wash. - The Frogs' bats cooled off considerably tonight, registering seven hits in the 6-2 loss against Salem-Keizer.

The Volcanoes scored first, tagging up on a sacrifice fly from Yorlis Rodriguez in the first inning. Tyler Flores tacked on three more runs for Salem-Keizer with a crushed home run over the right-center field fence.

In the bottom of the fourth, Austin Shenton drilled a line drive single to right field, scoring Robert Perez for the AquaSox's first run of the game.

Salem-Keizer continued to build on their lead in the top of the sixth. Rodriguez hit a solo shot up the middle of the field before Flores picked up another RBI with a sacrifice fly, leaving the AquaSox trailing 6-1.

Luis Joseph picked up the Frogs' second run of the game in the seventh inning, hitting a sacrifice fly to deep left field to score Shenton. The AquaSox left one man on in the bottom of the ninth, falling 6-2 to the Volcanoes.

At the plate, Joseph and Shenton led the way with two and three RBIs apiece, respectively. On the mound, RHP Juan Then pitched four complete innings, allowing four hits and giving up four earned runs while striking out one.

Up next, the Frogs continue the series against Salem-Keizer at Funko Field on Sunday, June 23 at 4:05 p.m. For "Make-Up Father's Day," the first 500 fathers will receive a BBQ Apron Giveaway, presented by Applegate.

