Hawkins, Sawchuk Score in Game One Loss to Mavericks

May 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TOLEDO - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Kansas City Mavericks 3-2 on Friday night at the Huntington Center.

What Happened:

Brandon Hawkins and Riley Sawchuk each lit the lamp in game one of the Western Conference Finals as the Walleye suffered defeat for the first time in two months.

John Lethemon split the iron for the Walleye. Jacob Graves and Riley McCourt patrolled the blue line while Brandon Hawkins, Trenton Bliss and Conlan Keenan led the Toledo attack.

Cale Morris covered the crease for the Brabham Cup winning Mavericks. Marc-Olivier Duquette and Jake McLaughlin manned the defense while Patrick Curry, Nolan Walker and Cade Borchardt filled out the Kansas City front.

The Walleye struck first with a score at 11:08 when Hawkins sniped the icebreaker. Bliss and Matt Anderson assisted the first tally.

Kansas City knotted it at 1-1 when McLaughlin found the net at 15:30. David Cotton and Duquette assisted the score.

The Mavericks took a 2-1 lead in the closing seconds as Borchardt lit the lamp at 19:45. Curry and Theo Calvas added helpers to the go-ahead tally.

That wrapped the first period with the Walleye trailing the Mavericks 2-1. Toledo was outshot by Kansas City 6-8 in the period.

The Fish restored the tie at 11:40 when Riley Sawchuk struck paydirt for the eighth time in the playoffs. Orrin Centazzo and McCourt assisted the equalizer.

That wrapped a wild second frame with the Walleye and Mavericks tied 2-2. Toledo outshot Kansas City 12-7 in the period and 18-15 through two periods.

The Mavericks pulled ahead for good when Jacob Hayhurst buried the game-winning goal at 13:28. Jeremy McKenna and Justin MacPherson added helpers to the game-winner.

The horns sounded with the Toledo Walleye falling to the Kansas City Mavericks 3-2, snapping the 22-game winning streak and dropping to a 0-1 deficit in the Western Conference Finals. Toledo outshot Kansas City 8-7 in the period and 26-22 overall.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

Jacob Hayhurst (GWG) - KC

Brandon Hawkins (1G) - TOL

Cade Borchardt (1G) - KC

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will remain at home in the Huntington Center for game two of the Western Conference Finals against the Kansas City Mavericks tomorrow, Saturday, May 18, 2024, with puck drop coming at 7:15 pm ET.

