Thunder Drop Game 1 to Everblades 2-1

May 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder's Cam Johnson in action

GLENS FALLS - Mark Senden scored twice for the Florida Everblades as the Adirondack Thunder dropped Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena, 2-1.

Florida took a 1-0 lead at 11:54 of the opening period on a rebound that went off Thunder forward Ryan Wheeler and into the net. Goaltender Isaac Poulter stopped Mark Senden on the original chance, but the rebound went off the skates of Wheeler and into the net for a 1-0 Florida lead. Assists were credited to Cam Darcy and Bobo Carpenter.

The Thunder responded to tie the game later in the first period. Ryan Smith took a pass inside the left circle from Shane Harper and fired a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Florida goaltender Cam Johnson to even the game, 1-1. The goal was Smith's seventh of the playoffs with assists from Harper and T.J. Friedmann at 14:06 of the first frame and the game went into intermission tied.

Late in the second period, Mark Senden scored his second of the night and fourth of the year as he beat Isaac Poulter with a backhand shot to give Florida a 2-1 lead. Senden's goal came with just 1:52 left in the middle period with assists from Will Reilly and Cole Moberg and the Thunder trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Adirondack was unable to tie the game in the third period and Florida came away with a 2-1 win in Game 1. Isaac Poulter denied 29 of 31 shots in the loss.

