Officials Named for Conference Finals

May 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The following 10 referees and 11 linesmen have been selected to work the Conference Finals in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (4th Conference Finals), Logan Gruhl (3rd), Tyler Hascall (2nd), Sam Heidemann (2nd), Chad Ingalls (1st), John Lindner (3rd), Austin O'Rourke (1st), Brendan Schreider (1st), Rocco Stachowiak (1st) and Trevor Wohlford (3rd).

Linesmen: Maxime Bedard (1st Conference Finals), Antoine Bujold-Roux (3rd), Brady Fagan (4th), Chad Fuller (3rd), Bryan Gorcoff (3rd), Matthew Heinen (3rd), Davids Rozitis (2nd), Quinn Schafer (1st), Felix-Antonie Voyer (1st), Christopher Williams (6th) and Tyler Willie (1st).

"These 21 officials have been selected based on the merit of their performance through the first two rounds of the Kelly Cup Playoffs," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Riley Yerkovich. "Earning the opportunity to work the Conference Finals is a major accomplishment for each and every one of them."

Eastern Conference Finals

Adirondack Thunder vs. Florida Everblades

Game 1 - Friday, May 17 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack

Game 2 - Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 4 - Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 5 - Saturday, May 25 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 28 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 29 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack (If Necessary)

Western Conference Finals

Kansas City Mavericks vs. Toledo Walleye

Game 1 - Friday, May 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 2 - Saturday, May 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 3 - Monday, May 20 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 4 - Friday, May 24 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 5 - Saturday, May 25 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 27 at 4:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 29 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.