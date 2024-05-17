ECHL Transactions - May 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 17, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Jackson van de Leest, D activated from reserve

Add Timur Ibragimov, F activated from reserve

Add T.J. Friedmann, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Young, F placed on reserve

Delete Mac Welsher, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Conroy, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Will Reilly, D activated from reserve

Add Reed Lebster, F activated from reserve

Delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh Ho-Sang, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from reserve

Add David Cotton, F activated from reserve

Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Sullivan, F placed on reserve

