ECHL Transactions - May 17
May 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 17, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Jackson van de Leest, D activated from reserve
Add Timur Ibragimov, F activated from reserve
Add T.J. Friedmann, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Young, F placed on reserve
Delete Mac Welsher, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Conroy, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Will Reilly, D activated from reserve
Add Reed Lebster, F activated from reserve
Delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on reserve
Delete Josh Ho-Sang, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from reserve
Add David Cotton, F activated from reserve
Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Sullivan, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 17, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - May 17 - ECHL
- Officials Named for Conference Finals - ECHL
- Jared Nightingale Named Stingrays Head Coach - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jason Binkley Named Royals Head Coach and General Manager - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.