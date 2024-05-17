Mavericks Win Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, 3-2

May 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio. - The Kansas City Mavericks snapped the Toledo Walleye's 22-game winning streak (dating back to the regular season) with a 3-2 victory in Game 1 of the 2024 Western Conference Finals.

Toledo got on the board first midway through the opening period before back-to-back goals from Jake McLaughlin and rookie Cade Borchardt. The Mavericks entered the second period with a 2-1 lead.

Assisting on Borchardt's goal was forward Patrick Curry. The assist was Curry's 100th combined point between the regular season and postseason.

A quiet second period was highlighted by a goal from the Walleye as the teams entered the third period deadlocked at 2-2.

A back-and-forth third period was nearing overtime until Jacob Hayhurst scored his third goal of the postseason to give the Mavericks the 3-2 victory and a 1-0 series lead.

The Mavericks were paced again with strong goaltending from Cale Morris, who has won each of his last 12 appearances, going back to March 23, including all six postseason games between the pipes.

Kansas City has won nine of their 10 postseason contests in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, including all six road games. The win was also the Mavericks 63 rd combined win between the regular season and postseason, tying them for seventh-most in ECHL history.

Game 2 is tomorrow night in Toledo at 6:15 PM CT.

2024 Western Conference Finals, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Toledo Walleye

Game 2: Saturday, May 6:15 CT, at Toledo.

Game 3: Monday, 6:15 CT, at Toledo.

Game 4: Friday, May 24, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 5*: Saturday, May 25, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 6*: Monday, May 27, 4:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 7*: Wednesday, May 29, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

*if necessary

Tickets for the Western Conference Finals at Cable Dahmer Arena are on sale now at 816-252-7825 or //kcmavericks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.