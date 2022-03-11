Havoc Win 6th Straight

March 11, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - After sweeping the Bobcats last weekend, the Havoc would look to make it three in a row against the Bobcats and Cole Reginato would help that cause early.

7 seconds into the game, Cole would put the Havoc up 1-0 and would make it 2-0 shortly after. However, the Bobcats would get one back and end the first at 2-1.

Throughout the second period, the Havoc would pepper Bobcats goalie Chase Perry with 18 shots but none would get past and the 2nd would end a 2-1 game.

Vermilion would end up tying the game early in the third but Rob Darrar would regain the lead for the Havoc on the powerplay. Bauer Neudecker would be welcomed back to the VBC with an empty net goal.

The Havoc will look to go for four straight wins over the Bobcats tomorrow!

-

The Havoc will be back Saturday, March 12th for Trash Pandas Night.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.