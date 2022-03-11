Ice Bears Down Storm 4-2

March 11, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Andrew Bellant of the Knoxville Ice Bears

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Andrew Bellant of the Knoxville Ice Bears(Knoxville Ice Bears)

Andrew Bellant scored two goals, Kristian Stead made 28 saves and the Knoxville Ice Bears defeated the Quad City Storm 4-2 Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

The Ice Bears (34-9-4) are 8-1-1 in their last ten games. The Storm (28-12-8) had a three-game win streak snapped with the loss.

Logan Nelson scored the only goal of the first period for Quad City with a wrist shot from the high slot. Nelson took an entry pass off the right wing, skated into the high slot and beat Kristian Stead top shelf at 7:22.

Razmuz Waxin-Engback tied the game for the Ice Bears early in the second when he swatted the puck out of the air past Bailey Brkin. A shot from the left side bounced off of Brkin and popped straight up in front of the crease. Waxin-Engback connected on the swing and found the net at 2:16 for his 19th of the season.

Brady Fleurent broke the tie in the third period with just under six minutes remaining to give the Ice Bears their first lead of the night. Cale List sent the puck across from the left point to the right side of the zone and the pass deflected off the wall and found Fleurent along the right end line. Fleurent fired a shot at a sharp angle that slipped by Brkin and found its way in.

With Brkin pulled late in regulation, Bellant stole the puck in the neutral zone and carried it on his own to tally the empty-netter at 18:58. After Carter Shinkaruk scored with 39 seconds remaining to draw the Storm back within one, Bellant scored another empty-net goal from behind his own blue line with three seconds remaining to cap off the scoring.

Stead recorded his 15th save with the win. Brkin made 23 stops for Quad City. Both teams went 0-for-6 on the power play with both goalies making key saves to keep the game tied until the final minutes.

The two teams will face off again Saturday night at the Civic Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:30. The game will feature an intermission concert with American Idol winner Chayce Beckham. Tickets are available at www.knoxvilleicebears.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.