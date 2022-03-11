$5 Weekend Important Information

March 11, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







We kick-off $5 Weekend sponsored by Step One Automotive Group tonight at 7:05 p.m.! Here's everything you need to know before tonight's matchup against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs:

- We'll be hosting Teddy Bear Tosses both nights to benefit local non-profits, child advocacy groups, and churches. Fans are encouraged to bring as many new stuffed animals as they want to throw on the ice after the Ice Flyers first goal of each game!

- Fans are also encouraged to download our official mobile app to check in, to play games and to win prizes. Make sure you check-in to win after 5 p.m. using your seat location, and one lucky winner from each game who has downloaded the app and checks in will win a 55â³ Samsung 4K TV! Other game prizes includes Ice Flyers jerseys!

- Doors open at 6:00 p.m. to enter the arena. Expect large lines, so get to the game early to ensure you don't miss out on any of the action.

- Concession stands are now cashless in the arena. However, you can still use cash, cards and contactless payments at our merchandise stands and at Fan Services to buy Shirt-Off-His-Back and team autographed raffle tickets. But you will need cash for our 50/50 raffle and to buy Chuck-A-Pucks to throw on the ice during the 2nd intermission for a chance to win some prizes.

- We will have an Ice Flyers collectibles table located on the front plaza next to the Box Office. Stop by before entering the arena to stock up on some discounted collectibles. All apparel will be inside at the merchandise stands.

