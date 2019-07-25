Havoc Welcome Newcomer Cory Anderson to the Pack

July 25, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the signing of rookie Cory Anderson for the 2019-2020 season Wednesday morning. Anderson is coming to the Havoc from Manhattanville College where he spent all four years of his college career.

Anderson (6-0, 205) played in all 32 games during his senior season, tallying 17 points. He scored a career-high 12 goals and five assists in his final campaign with Manhatanville. Anderson was named Manhattanville Co-Male Rookie of the Year during the 15-16 season.

A native of Bakersfield, California, Anderson played Juniors with the Notre Dame Hounds for three seasons. He scored 57 goals and 36 assists during his tenure with the Hounds.

Anderson marks the first rookie to sign and joins Nolan Kaiser, Shawn Bates, Max Milosek, Pat Condon, and fellow forward Tyler Piacentini as players signed for the 2019-2020 season.

Opening Night

The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. Follow the Havoc social media for details and a full schedule when it is released.

Season Tickets

Don't miss out on a minute of the action next season. Season ticket holders save up to 40% on tickets and include exclusive benefits such as discounted merchandise, discounted additional tickets, exclusive drawings and giveaways and more. Call (256)518-6160 or click this LINK to request information regarding season tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.