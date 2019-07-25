Brancik Back to Bears

Knoxville, TENN. - Jeff Carr and the Knoxville Ice Bears announced Tuesday returning defenseman David Brancik had been signed for the 2019-2020 campaign.

Brancik, 24, will enter his third SPHL season with 50 points (12G, 38A) and 64 PIM in 96 games with Knoxville. The Ice Bears' Czech big man, Brancik was among the league's top defenders last season.

"David has been nothing but professional - on and off the ice," Carr said. "His playing style fits well with out philosophy of high character, compete and hockey sense." Brancik approaches each shift with grit and toughness, and his experience will be relied upon heavily in the upcoming season.

Entering his third season with Knoxville, Brancik is the first Ice Bear from last season's playoff roster signed to this year's training camp. With 199 professional games played in his young career, Knoxville's first returner signed makes for a great cornerstone for Coach Carr to continue building his day-one roster. The Knoxville Ice Bears new season will kick off against Evansville, at home on October 18th.

