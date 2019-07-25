Dawgs Add Wahlin, Stubbs to Training Camp Roster

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday two signings to the team's training camp roster. Forward Brandon Wahlin and rookie forward CJ Stubbs have each signed agreements to join the team for camp in October.

Wahlin heads to Roanoke for what will be his third full professional season. He spent the 2018-19 SPHL campaign with both the Knoxville Ice Bears and Quad City Storm, combining for four goals and 10 assists over 31 games. Wahlin also appeared in 14 games for the FHL's Watertown Wolves and registered six goals and 21 assists.

"Wahlin has shown over his career that he can produce at a very high level," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "I'm excited to see what he can do while buying into the team mentality here in Roanoke."

A native of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Wahlin split his college career between UMass Amherst, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Hamline University. He has also skated in the SPHL for the Pensacola Ice Flyers and Huntsville Havoc.

Stubbs is entering his first professional season after completing his college career at Morrisville State. Over four seasons with the Mustangs, he totaled 43 goals and 60 assists in 98 games. During his senior season in 2018-19, the 6'3 forward led the team with 15 goals and finished second on the roster with 31 points.

"CJ comes to us as a very highly recommended rookie," said Bremner. "He's got great size and balanced goal scoring and playmaking abilities. I expect him to make an immediate impact for us this season."

The team will assemble for training camp at the beginning of October and fourth season of Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey will begin on October 18 in Pensacola. Roanoke's home opener will take place on October 26 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:05 PM. Half and full-season tickets are available now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs at 540-266-7343.

