Birmingham Captain Retires and Joins Coaching Staff

PELHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Bulls front office announced on Thursday that Bulls Team Captain, Craig Simchuk will be retiring as a player and joining the Birmingham staff as an assistant coach.

Simchuk led the Birmingham Bulls as Team Captain for the team's first two seasons in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) after playing three years with the Columbus Cottonmouths under their head coach and Bulls legend Jerome Bechard.

The Winnipeg native closes his professional career under veteran status with 46 goals and 75 assists in 238 games played.

Simchuk led the Birmingham Bulls through a recording break season in 2018-19 with the longest winning streak from the start of the season in SPHL history (11), tying the SPHL most regular season wins (39), and reaching the SPHL President's Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history.

"I am very excited to rejoin the Bulls organization in this new role. I feel incredibly lucky to have the

opportunity to transition into a career that allows me to continue working in the sport I love." says Simchuk

"Thank you to all of the fans for your love and support. I am looking forward to Season 3"

Bulls Head Coach, Jamey Hicks commented on Simchuk's new role by saying "I couldn't be more excited adding Craig to our coaching staff. As a player he was a fierce competitor that led by example. We are looking forward to seeing the same passion as he starts his coaching career."

