Havoc Trio Make First Team All-SPHL

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - SPHL Commissioner Doug Price announced today that Sy Nutkevitch, Jacob Barber, and Hunter Vorva have been named to the All-SPHL First Team.

Nutkevitch, 34, is in his 6th season with the Havoc and was named to the All-SPHL First Team. This year, Sy has marked a career-high in goals (25) and points (70). During the 2021-22 season, Nutkevitch became the highest-scoring player in Huntsville Havoc history. Sy would end the season 3rd in the league in scoring.

Barber, 30, is in his first season with the Havoc after playing three years in Birmingham. Jacob was named to the All-SPHL First Team after setting a career-high in goals (29), assists (34), and points (63). Barber would finish the regular season fourth in scoring behind teammate Sy Nutkevitch.

Vorva, 26, is in his first season with the Havoc and was named to the All-SPHL First Team. Vorva would finish the regular season leading in GAA (1.93) and Save Percentage (.934%). Those would also break Huntsville Havoc single-season records. In his first professional season in North America, Vorva would also have 3 shutouts.

