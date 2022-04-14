Four Rivermen Earn All-SPHL Honors

PEORIA, IL - This week, the commissioner of the Southern Professional Hockey League released the final list for this year's All-SPHL First and Second Teams. Four Rivermen in total made the teams with forwards Alec Baer and Alec Hagaman earning All-SPHL First Team honors and forward Marcel Godbout and goaltender Eric Levine earning All-SPHL Second Team honors.

Earning All-SPHL First Team honors, Alec Baer quickly surged onto the scoring scene in his third season in the SPHL. Baer captured the 2021-2022 Kevin Swider Leading Scorer Award, leading the SPHL with 80 points. In addition, Baer led the league in assists (54), power-play points (33), and power-play assists (26). Baer also set an SPHL Rivermen record for most points and assists in a single season and was named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week twice this season and Player of the Month for March-April. Baer notched seven multi-goal games this year.

Earning All-SPHL First Team honors, captain Alec Hagaman finished his seventh season in Peoria, eighth in the SPHL, ranked second in the SPHL in points (71), power-play goals (11 - tied), power-play points (23 - tied), and plus/minus rating (+40), while finishing third in assists (43) and fourth in penalty minutes (151). All of this in spite of an upper-body injury that sidelined him for two weeks late in the season. Hagaman earned Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week honors once this season and was named Player of the Month in December. Hagaman had six multi-goal games during the regular season.

Earning All-SPHL Second Team honors, forward Marcel Godbout led the SPHL in goals (33) and power-play goals (13) and was fifth in the league with 61 points. This ranked most among all rookies in the SPHL. The Center Line, Michigan native also ranked second in the league in power-play points (23 - tied), while finishing fourth among rookies in power-play assists (10 - tied). Godbout's 33 goals set a new Rivermen SPHL record for goals scored in a single season. Among his eight multi-goal games this year, Godbout had three hat-tricks during the regular season.

Earning All-SPHL Second Team honors, goaltender Eric Levine led all SPHL goaltenders in wins (29), shutouts (five), minutes (2,446) and saves (1,078), while ranking second in goals-against average (2.04) and third in save percentage (0.929). He started in 20 consecutive games this season, a Rivermen franchise record, and posted the most wins of any Peoria goaltender in the SPHL era.

The full list of the 2021-22 All SPHL First and Second Teams are listed below.

2021-2022 All-SPHL First Team

F - Alec Baer, Peoria Rivermen

F - Alec Hagaman, Peoria Rivermen

F - Sy Nutkevitch, Huntsville Havoc and Jacob Barber, Huntsville Havoc (tie)

D - Jason Price, Knoxville Ice Bears

D - Donald Olivieri, Fayetteville Marksmen

G - Hunter Vorva, Huntsville Havoc

2021-2022 All-SPHL Second Team

F - Mac Jansen, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

F - Marcel Godbout, Peoria Rivermen

F - Anthony McVeigh, Knoxville Ice Bears

D - Joe Sova, Quad City Storm

D - Dylan Carabia, Pensacola Ice Flyers

G - Eric Levine, Peoria Rivermen

The Rivermen are in the midst of their first-round playoff series against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Games two and three (if necessary) will be played at Carver Arena on Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16 at 7:15 pm. Playoff tickets are available now, call 309-676-1040 or visit www.rivermen.net to secure your seats.

