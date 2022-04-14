All-SPHL First and Second Teams Announced

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Thursday announced its All-SPHL First and Second Teams as selected by a vote of SPHL coaches, staff and broadcasters.

2021-2022 All-SPHL First Team

F - Alec Baer, Peoria Rivermen

F - Alec Hagaman, Peoria Rivermen

F - Sy Nutkevitch, Huntsville Havoc and Jacob Barber, Huntsville Havoc (tie)

D - Jason Price, Knoxville Ice Bears

D - Donald Olivieri, Fayetteville Marksmen

G - Hunter Vorva, Huntsville Havoc

Alec Baer of the Peoria Rivermen captured the 2021-2022 Kevin Swider Leading Scorer Award, leading the SPHL with 80 points. In addition, Baer led the league in assists (54), power play points (33) and power play assists (26).

Alec Hagaman of the Peoria Rivermen ranked second in the SPHL in points (71), power play goals (11 - tied), power play points (23 - tied) and plus/minus rating (+40), while finishing third in assists (43) and fourth in penalty minutes (151).

Sy Nutkevitch of the Huntsville Havoc finished second in the SPHL in assists (45) and shorthanded goals (four - tied), third in points (70) and shorthanded points (five - tied) and fourth in power play assists (15 - tied)

Jacob Barber of the Huntsville Havoc led the league with seven game-winning goals (tied) and five shootout goals, while ranking fourth in points (63), goals (29 - tied) and shots on goal (203).

Jason Price of the Knoxville Ice Bears led all SPHL players with a +46 rating, while ranking second with 23 power play points. Price also tied for the league-lead in scoring among defensemen with 46 points and six power play goals, while ranking first in assists (35) and third in goals (11).

Donald Olivieri of the Fayetteville Marksmen tied for the league-lead in defensemen scoring (46 points) and shorthanded goals (two), while lead- ing all players with 232 shots on goal. Olivieri also led defensemen with 15 goals and six power play goals (tied) while ranking third in assists (31).

Hunter Vorva of the Huntsville Havoc led SPHL goaltenders in goals against average (1.93), save percentage (0.934) and shootout wins (four).

Vorva also finished second in wins (22), third in shutouts (three - tied) and fourth in minutes played (1827:08).

2021-2022 All-SPHL Second Team

F - Mac Jansen, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

F - Marcel Godbout, Peoria Rivermen

F - Anthony McVeigh, Knoxville Ice Bears

D - Joe Sova, Quad City Storm

D - Dylan Carabia, Pensacola Ice Flyers

G - Eric Levine, Peoria Rivermen

Mac Jansen of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs tied for fourth in goals (29) and sixth in points (60) among all SPHL players, setting new Rail Yard Dawg records in both categories.

Marcel Godbout of the Peoria Rivermen led the SPHL in goals (33) and power play goals (13) and was fifth in the league with 61 points. The Center Line, MI native also ranked second in the league in power play points (23 - tied), while finishing fourth among rookies in power play as- sists (10 - tied).

Anthony McVeigh of the Knoxville Ice Bears finished fifth in the SPHL in assists (37) and shooting percentage (18.9%), while ranking seventh in points (58 - tied).

Joe Sova of the Quad City Storm set career highs in goals (six - tied), assists (31, third among defensemen) and points (37). Sova tied for the league-lead among blueliners with two shorthanded points, while ranking third in power play assists (14) and fourth in power play points (16).

Dylan Carabia of the Pensacola Ice Flyers ranked third among all SPHL defensemen with 31 assists, was fourth in points (39) and fifth in both power play points (14) and power play assists (12).

Eric Levine of the Peoria Rivermen led SPHL goaltenders in wins (29), shutouts (five), minutes (2,446) and saves (1,078), while ranking second in goals against average (2.04) and third in save percentage (0.929).

The league will announce its Coach of the Year on Friday.

