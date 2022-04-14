Jansen Awarded All-SPHL Second Team Honors

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs winger Mac Jansen reacts after a goal

ROANOKE, VA. - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced the 2021-2022 All-SPHL Teams on Thursday, and Rail Yard Dawgs winger Mac Jansen was named to the All-SPHL Second Team.

Jansen led Roanoke with 29 goals and 60 points this season, breaking the franchise's single-season records in both of those categories. The five-foot-eleven forward had two hat tricks this season, recorded seven multi-goal games, and finished with 17 games in which he recorded two or more points for Roanoke. The White Bear Lake, Minnesota native enjoyed his best stretch of the year during a seven-game point streak from February 5 to February 25, tallying six goals and seven assists in that time. He also led the team with seven power play goals, and was tied for the team lead with four game-winning goals this season.

Jansen is the fifth Rail Yard Dawg to earn All-SPHL honors, joining Nick Schneider (2016-17 Second Team), Brad Barone (2017-18 First Team), Steve Mele (2017-18 Second Team), and Travis Armstrong (2019-20 Second Team).

