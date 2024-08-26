Havoc to Play Ice Bears in Pre-Season Exhibition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc will face off against the Knoxville Ice Bears in a pre-season exhibition game on Friday, October 11th, in Knoxville, TN.

This marks the second consecutive year that the Havoc will participate in pre-season action, following last year's game in Clarksville, TN.

The game is a critical component of the team's preparation for the upcoming season, offering players and coaches a valuable opportunity to evaluate where they're at and make necessary adjustments.

"We're always excited to have a chance to play a pre-season game," said Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "It gives us a chance to see where we stand and see the guys outside of practice"

Tickets for the game will go on sale soon, and broadcast details will be provided closer to the event date.

