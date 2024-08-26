Drake Glover Returns to Birmingham for 2024-25 Season
August 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Birmingham Bulls News Release
The Birmingham Bulls are excited to announce the re-signing of center Drake Glover for the 2024-25 season. Glover, a dynamic player known for his scoring ability and playmaking skills, returns to the Bulls after an impressive season where he averaged 1.09 points per game. His strong presence on the ice and leadership in the locker room have made him a valuable asset to the team. As the Bulls look to build on their success, Glover's return is expected to bolster their offensive lineup and provide a steady hand at center. Bulls fans are eager to see Glover continue his high-level performance and help lead the Bulls to new heights this upcoming season.
