Ice Bears to Host Preseason Game as Part of Doubleheader

August 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears will host the Huntsville Havoc at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum for a preseason game on Friday, October. 11 at 7:05 p.m. The game will serve as the on-ice debut for new head coach John Gurskis, who was hired earlier this offseason.

MemBears will receive tickets to the preseason game as a part of their season ticket package. Information on individual tickets for the general public will be available soon.

Knoxville and Huntsville are two charter members of the SPHL, which enters its 21st season this year. The two cities are also the only two clubs to have participated in each SPHL season during the league's history.

Following the preseason game, the Tennessee Ice Vols will host the Florida Gators at the Civic Coliseum.

Knoxville will open the regular season the following week on Friday, October. 18 at Evansville and will host its home opener on Oct. 25.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.