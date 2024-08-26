Ice Bears Ink Jimmy Soper

August 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Forward Jimmy Soper with the Rapid City Rush

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Forward Jimmy Soper with the Rapid City Rush(Knoxville Ice Bears)

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed veteran forward Jimmy Soper for the 2024-25 season. Soper arrives in Knoxville after spending the past three seasons in the ECHL and has logged more than 350 games in his career.

"I'm excited to be on the home side here," said Soper, who has played against Knoxville during his time in Macon. "The fans are loud and it's extremely tough to play here as a road team so I'm really excited to play here. It's a smaller rink where things happen fast and that fits into my style of play so I'm excited to get going."

"I've had the opportunity to coach against Jimmy for the last few seasons in the ECHL and I'm happy he's on my bench now," said head coach John Gurskis. "We had a lot of conversations over the summer and getting to play alongside his brother was a huge factor in his decision."

Soper has appeared in 115 SPHL games over parts of four seasons with the Mayhem. He has 24 goals and 59 points in his SPHL career and last played in the league in 2021. He scored eight goals and had 26 points in 64 ECHL games last season with Rapid City, Florida and Cincinnati. He is the older brother of Ice Bears defenseman Kyle Soper.

"It was huge," Jimmy Soper said on getting to play with Kyle. "We've never gotten to play a pro season together. It's something you grow up dreaming about so the fact that we get to do it is pretty special."

The elder Soper spent half of his rookie season playing 24 games for Danville in the FPHL before signing with Macon later that season. After four seasons with the Mayhem he signed with Tulsa in the ECHL to open the 2021-22 campaign and totaled 43 points in 69 games for the Oilers and appeared in six playoff games. He has 47 goals and 122 points in 228 career ECHL games. He played college hockey at Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario.

"His grit and determination has enabled him to work his way up from the Federal League all the way to becoming a bonafide ECHL player," Gurskis added. "He plays the game the right way and will be a great voice for our younger players who are looking to get to the next level."

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season Friday, Oct. 18 at Evansville. The team's home opener will be the following Friday, Oct. 25 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.