Havoc to Host First Game of Playoffs

March 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce that Game One of the first round of the SPHL playoffs will be played at the Von Braun Center on Thursday, April 14th at 7 PM!

Season Ticket holders will use Playoff Ticket Game A for their ticket for this game. Playoff tickets are on sale now by calling the Havoc Front Office or by visiting Ticketmaster!

If a Game Three is needed in the first round, it will be tentatively played on Sunday, April 17th at the Von Braun Center at 7 PM.

-

The Havoc will be back Friday, April 1st and Saturday, April 2nd for Fan Appreciation Night and Legends Night.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2022

Havoc to Host First Game of Playoffs - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.