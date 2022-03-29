2022-23 Season Tickets On-Sale Tomorrow at 10:00am

March 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







Huntsville Havoc Season Tickets for the 2022-23 Season go on-sale TOMORROW, March 30th, at 10:00am only through huntsvillehavoc.com/seasontickets. To give everyone the same chance at submitting their request for season tickets, only submissions through the form at that link will be accepted. Upon completing the form a Havoc representative will reach out to confirm seat location and payment.

Lock in the same seats for every game during the Havoc's 19th season of play, while enjoying great benefits such as early entry through STH only entrance, merchandise discounts, exclusive events, free friend vouchers, and more!

