Peoria's Alec Baer Named Warrior Hockey Player of the Week

March 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Alec Baer of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for March 21-27. This marks the second time Baer has captured the award this season, having previously won it for the week of February 14-20.

Baer scored four goals, including one-game winner, added six assists and was +6 in leading the Rivermen to three wins last week, moving Peoria to within three points of first place with four games remaining in the season.

On Friday, the St. Louis Park, MN native recorded three assists in Peoria's 5-2 win over Evansville. The following night, Baer scored the game-winning goal just 30 seconds into overtime and added an assist as Peoria edged Quad City 3-2. Baer closed out the weekend by netting his first hat trick of the season and assisting on two other goals as the Rivermen downed the Storm 9-4 on Sunday.

With his 10-point week, Baer now leads the SPHL in scoring (76 points), assists (50), power play points (31) and power play assists (24), while ranking tied for third in plus-minus rating (+31) and tied for fourth in goals (26)

Runner-up: Stepan Timofeyev, Knoxville (2 gp, 4g, 3a, gwg)

Also nominated: Jake Pappalardo, Birmingham (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Scott Kirton, Evansville (1 gp, 1g), Brent Moran, Fayetteville (1-1-0, 1.52 gaa, 0.963 save%), Mathieu Newcomb, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, +2), Dakota Ulmer, Macon (2 gp, 2g, 1a, +3), Cody Karpinski, Pensacola (1-1-0, 1.53 gaa, 0.939 save%, shutout), Ben Duperreault, Quad City (2 gp, 4a), Brady Heppner, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g, 1a, +2, gwg) and Ben Churchfield, Vermilion County (1-0-0, 2 ga, 29 saves)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.