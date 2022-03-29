SPHL Announces Suspensions

March 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Evansville's TJ Dockery

Evansville's TJ Dockery has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 277, Evansville at Peoria, played on Friday, March 25.

Dockery was assessed a match penalty under Rule 21.1, Attempt to Injure, at 5:17 of the second period.

Dockery will miss Evansville's games against Birmingham-Â(March 31)-Âand Pensacola (April 1).

Vermilion County's Justin Portillo

Vermilion County's Justin Portillo has been suspended eight games (three games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, and five games for accumulated game misconducts) as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 280, Vermilion County at Macon, played on Saturday, March 26.

Portillo was assessed a major penalty for fighting, a game misconduct under Rule 46.6, Secondary Altercation, and a game misconduct under Rule 70.6, Leaving the Bench, at 8:18 of the second period.

Portillo will miss Vermilion County's remaining games against Quad City (April 1), Peoria (April 2 and 9) and Evansville (April 7). The remaining four games of his suspension will carry over to the 2022-2023 regular season.

Peoria's Lordanthony Grissom

Peoria's Lordanthony Grissom has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 282, Quad City at Peoria, played on Sunday, March 27.

Grissom was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 50, Kneeing, at 14:25 of the third period.

Grissom will miss Peoria's games against Vermilion County (April 2) and Quad City (April 3).

Fayetteville's Tommy Besinger

Fayetteville's Tommy Besinger has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 284, Fayetteville at Pensacola, played on Sunday, March 27.

Besinger was assessed a match penalty under Rule 41.4, Boarding, at 13:59 of the third period.

Besinger will miss Fayetteville's games against Huntsville on April 1 and 2.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.