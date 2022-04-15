Havoc Take Game 1 Second Home Game at VBC Confirmed

Your Huntsville Havoc stormed from behind last night to defeat the Evansville Thunderbolts 5-3 in Round 1 Game 1 of the SPHL Playoffs. Game 2 will take place Saturday in Evansville, where a Havoc win can end the series.

With last night's win, we are guaranteed another home game at the VBC! Home Playoff Game B will either take place Sunday 4/17 @ 7:00pm, or next weekend in the first home game of Round 2. Tickets for Home Game B are on-sale now at the VBC Box Office, on Ticketmaster, or by calling the Havoc Office 256-518-6160. Home Playoff Game B tickets will be valid for Sunday's Game 3 or Round 2 Home Game 1 (date, time, and opponent TBD).

