Huntsville Takes Series Opener 5-3

April 15, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Huntsville, Al.: Despite a pair of one-goal leads in the game for Evansville, the Havoc stormed past the Thunderbolts with four unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Thunderbolts 5-3 and take the 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series going back to Evansville. The Thunderbolts home playoff game against the Huntsville Havoc at Swonder Ice Arena will be on Saturday, April 16th at 7:00pm CST. Evansville will play at Huntsville for a third game if necessary on Sunday, April 17th at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Cameron Cook opened the scoring on a 2-on-1 rush only 1:38 into the game to give the Thunderbolts a 1-0 lead, which was held through the first period and most of the second period, before Nolan Kaiser tied the game 1-1 with a power play goal at 17:54. Connor Chatham scored on a breakaway only 1:14 into the third period to give Evansville a 2-1 lead, however the Havoc scored a pair of goals only 35 seconds apart from Jacob Barber and Nate Pionk to catapult the Havoc in front 3-2. Bauer Neudecker added a power play goal and Barber an empty net goal to make it 5-2 Huntsville. Cook scored his second goal of the game with 37 seconds remaining, however that would conclude the scoring as the Havoc won by a 5-3 score.

Cook scored two goals, Chatham scored one goal, and Chris Janzen made 42 saves on 46 shots in his first career playoff start.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for the 2022-23 season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.