Knoxville's Jeff Carr Named SPHL Coach of the Year
April 15, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced that Jeff Carr of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league representatives.
Fayetteville's Cory Melkert finished second in the voting.
Carr led Knoxville to the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions, posting a 42-10-4 record and setting a new SPHL record for wins. The Ice Bears also tied the league mark with 23 home wins.
In addition, Knoxville's 88 points and 0.786 winning percentage are both second-best in league history for a 56- game season.
Now in his fifth season behind the Ice Bears' bench, Carr joins Scott Hillman as the only Knoxville coaches to capture the award.
Previous SPHL Coach of the Year Winners
2020-21 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem
2019-20 - Jesse Kallechy, Fayetteville Marksmen
2018-19 - Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2016-17 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem
2015-16 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2014-15 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2013-14 - Rod Aldoff, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2012-13 - Mark DeSantis, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 - Jeff Bes, Mississippi Surge
2010-11 - Brad Ralph, Augusta RiverHawks
2009-10 - Steffon Walby, Mississippi Surge
2008-09 - Scott Hillman, Knoxville Ice Bears
2007-08 - Rick Allain, Jacksonville Barracudas
2006-07 - John Marks, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 - Jerome Bechard, Columbus Cottonmouths
2004-05 - Derek Booth, Fayetteville FireAntz
The SPHL will announce its Rookie of the Year on Monday.
