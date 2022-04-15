Knoxville's Jeff Carr Named SPHL Coach of the Year

April 15, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced that Jeff Carr of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league representatives.

Fayetteville's Cory Melkert finished second in the voting.

Carr led Knoxville to the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions, posting a 42-10-4 record and setting a new SPHL record for wins. The Ice Bears also tied the league mark with 23 home wins.

In addition, Knoxville's 88 points and 0.786 winning percentage are both second-best in league history for a 56- game season.

Now in his fifth season behind the Ice Bears' bench, Carr joins Scott Hillman as the only Knoxville coaches to capture the award.

Previous SPHL Coach of the Year Winners

2020-21 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem

2019-20 - Jesse Kallechy, Fayetteville Marksmen

2018-19 - Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2016-17 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem

2015-16 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2014-15 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 - Rod Aldoff, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2012-13 - Mark DeSantis, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Jeff Bes, Mississippi Surge

2010-11 - Brad Ralph, Augusta RiverHawks

2009-10 - Steffon Walby, Mississippi Surge

2008-09 - Scott Hillman, Knoxville Ice Bears

2007-08 - Rick Allain, Jacksonville Barracudas

2006-07 - John Marks, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 - Jerome Bechard, Columbus Cottonmouths

2004-05 - Derek Booth, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Rookie of the Year on Monday.

