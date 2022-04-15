Carr Named SPHL Coach of the Year

Knoxville Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr has been named the 2022 SPHL Coach of the Year. The award is voted upon by the league's coaches and media personnel. He is the second Ice Bears bench boss to win the award, joining Scott Hillman in 2009.

"It's really a hockey operations staff award," said Carr, who's in his fifth season with the Ice Bears. "It's the hockey operations staff. Our athletic trainer Jasmine Honey, our equipment manager Ryan Parent, the front office support and we're lucky enough to work for a great ownership group. At the end of the day, it's all validated by the incredible job our players have done all year. We have an all-in mindset as a team and everyone knows that the team goal is to try and win a championship."

Carr led the Ice Bears to the franchise's first regular season title since 2009 after finishing with an SPHL-record 42 wins. Through five seasons, he is 151-83-24 (.632%) as Knoxville's head coach.

It's the fourth individual regular season honor Knoxville has received this week. Goalie Kristian Stead was named to the All-SPHL Rookie Team on Wednesday. On Thursday, forward Anthony McViegh was named to the All-SPHL Second Team and defenseman Jason Price was named to the First Team.

Despite the attention garnered this week, Carr and his team have their attention turned towards Saturday's playoff game against Roanoke.

"The Coach of the Year award is a team award and now we're trying to get another team award."

The Ice Bears visit Roanoke on Saturday night at the Berglund Center for game two of the first round of the playoffs. Knoxville has a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series following a 4-1 win at the Civic Coliseum Wednesday night.

