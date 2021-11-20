Havoc Shutout in Peoria

November 20, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







PEORIA,IL - Huntsville would look to continue their historic streak in Peoria after a thrilling shootout win the night prior.

Peoria would strike first with a bounce giving the Rivermen a breakaway that would get by Max Milosek.

Even with an aggressive Havoc offense, Peoria goalie Jack Berry would shutout the Havoc.

The Havoc's historic win streak would end at 12 wins.

The Havoc will be back at home on Thursday, November 25th against the Birmingham Bulls.

