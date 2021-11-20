SPHL Announces Jansen Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced Saturday that Mac Jansen is suspended for Roanoke's game tonight against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Jansen has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in last night's game, a 4-2 win by Roanoke at Evansville. Jansen was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 75.5, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, at 11:47 of the third period. Jansen has tallied five goals and four assists in nine games for the Dawgs this season.

You can listen to Roanoke's game against the Thunderbolts tonight on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST. The Dawgs return to Berglund Center on Friday, November 26 against Fayetteville for Roanoke Express Tribute Night sponsored by Carilion Clinic with Q99. Season tickets, Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets for future home games are on sale now.

